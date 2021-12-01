Some victims of former New York gynecologist Robert Hadden reach $71.5 million settlement
By Sonia Moghe
CNN
4 days ago
(CNN) — Dozens of women who say they were sexually abused by former gynecologist Robert Hadden reached a settlement with the hospital system that employed him that will allow them to seek money from a $71.5 million victims' compensation fund. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital...
(CNN) — US Rep. Thomas Massie is drawing criticism after tweeting a photo of him and his family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree, just days after four teenagers were killed in a school shooting in Michigan. "Merry Christmas!, ps. Santa, please bring ammo," read the Saturday tweet...
There is still emergency rental assistance available for those struggling to cover their rent because of the pandemic. But some of that aid will soon be shifted to places that have run out of funds and still have people in need of help. The US Department of Treasury will begin...
(CNN) — The parents of the suspect in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that left four students dead this week are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in those deaths. Legal experts were quick to point out that such charges are far from the norm -- it is James...
PARKLAND, Fla. – The U.S. Justice Department will reportedly pay millions of dollars to the survivors and families of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Multiple reports indicate the figure is around $130 million. A total of 40 victims of the mass shooting filed the federal claims...
The families of several Majory Stoneman Douglas massacre victims have reached a settlement with the FBI. 16 of the 17 families filed a lawsuit against the FBI claiming they failed to investigate a tip it received about the gunman about a month before the massacre occurred. According to the report,...
The federal government has reached a tentative $127.5 million settlement with the families of victims of a 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school, who sued over the FBI’s failure to act on warnings that the gunman was planning an attack, a person familiar with the agreement said. The...
NEW YORK — An underage victim of Jeffrey Epstein competed in Donald Trump’s teen beauty pageant in the 1990s after being introduced to the future president by the notorious sex offender, according to testimony Wednesday. The revelation emerged during the alleged victim’s second day of testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial...
(CNN) — The city of Seattle has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of four who was shot and killed in her home by police in 2017. The case was set to go to...
At age 22, Sarah Ransome says she became a victim of sexual abuse, and was threatened with violence, by Jeffrey Epstein. In her book, "Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back," Ransome describes the traumatic childhood experiences that primed her to become a victim of abuse in adulthood by Epstein, facilitated by his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Correspondent Holly Williams reports.
E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Arizona $14.5 million as part of a settlement for a lawsuit alleging it illegally targeted young people in its marketing. Why it matters: The company faces over 2,000 lawsuits related to its marketing practices, which included fruit-flavored liquid pods and ad buys on youth websites like Cartoon Network, per Reuters. State and local governments have said it fueled a vaping epidemic among teens.
Ronald J. McCord, 71, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve 104 months in prison for defrauding locally-based banks, Fannie Mae, homeowners, and others through a broad range of fraudulent conduct, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. McCord was also ordered to pay $51,861,806.40 in restitution to the victims of his fraudulent schemes. “This was a carefully calculated scheme by…
CLEVELAND -- Theodore John Conrad showed up for work as a bank teller in Cleveland. At the end of his shift, the then 20-year-old stole $215,000, stuffed it into a paper bag -- and vanished, authorities said. That was in July 1969, and he stole the equivalent of $1.7 million...
A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of 30 people attended an anime convention in New York City last month. It's unclear if his friends also have the Omicron variant, but health officials are...
The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
The man who flew Jeffrey Epstein around on his private jets for more than 25 years took the stand for day two of Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, and what he revealed about the late businessman's relationship with the disgraced socialite shows they bonded over more than business. Article continues...
Ghislaine Maxwell's accuser told a court in New York on Wednesday how she was introduced by Jeffrey Epstein to Donald Trump at his Florida resort and took part in one of his beauty pageants, as the defence challenged her memory of the alleged abuse she suffered. On the third day...
Several frozen vials labeled "smallpox" were discovered by a laboratory worker while cleaning out a freezer in a facility that conducts vaccine research in Pennsylvania, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed to Fox News. "There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of...
The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Comments / 0