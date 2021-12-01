ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Technical College Gains FAA Recertification To Begin Aviation Program

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Technical College will begin its Aviation Maintenance Airframe Certificate Program in Spring 2022, with applications being accepted immediately. The program will offer a technical certificate of credit (TCC) which can be completed in three (3) semesters. The program, which emphasizes a combination of aircraft airframe maintenance theory and practical application, leads to careers that are expected to grow 11% nationally by the year 2030 and offers estimated annual salaries starting at $66,660.

The College worked closely with representatives from Delta Air Lines to prepare for the FAA recertification. Joseph McDermott, Managing Director - People Development and Culture, Technical Operations from Delta Air Lines, who also serves on the college's board of directors, said, "Delta TechOps congratulates ATC on its hard work to achieve FAA recertification to offer the aviation program. Providing this curriculum not only enhances the opportunities available to students in our community, but also supports our efforts to present a compelling career path at Delta TechOps while students are in aviation programs."

Dr. Ian Toppin, the Dean of Industrial and Transportation Technologies spoke about the challenges that greeted Dr. Seals upon her arrival at the College, remarking, "I am confident in saying the program would not have been recertified were it not for her commitment and personal involvement in every aspect of the recertification process. It was a difficult task, but our team was able to do our part because we knew we had her support. As such, we are grateful to have the program back and we are committed to sustaining it".

"I am proud of our team for persevering and doing the work necessary to keep this program as an opportunity for our students and our community. I am also appreciative of the commitment of our partners at Delta. As we continue to move the needle on economic mobility, this program serves as a reminder that the communities south of I-20 are worth our efforts and our investment," commented Dr. Seals.

Interested parties can view program information on the Atlanta Tech website at: https://atlantatech.edu/programs/transportation-and-logistics/

Register for upcoming information sessions on December 2, 2021:

10AM: https://atlanta.webex.com/atlanta/onstage/g.phpMTID=e4d7ce9f880f017259176ee4f4b4bac0f 6PM: https://atlanta.webex.com/atlanta/onstage/g.phpMTID=e8de99d1b9c4868611bd308a16a94a598

To apply to Atlanta Technical College, please visit: https://atlantatech.edu/start-your-journey-here/.

Media Contact: Dorna Werdelin404-576-3422

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-technical-college-gains-faa-recertification-to-begin-aviation-program-301435721.html

SOURCE Atlanta Technical College

