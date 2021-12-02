ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

CLAIMSFILER ALERTS D-MARKET/HEPSIBURADA Investors To Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading D/b/a Hepsiburada - HEPS

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have until December 20, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NasdaqGS: HEPS), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") issued in connection with its July 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get HelpD-MARKET investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-heps or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the LawsuitD-MARKET and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

On August 26, 2021, the Company disclosed that revenue for 2Q2021 grew only a disappointing 5.2% and that EBITDA was "negative TRY 188.6 million in Q2 2021 compared to positive TRY 71.1 million in Q2 2020 . . . due to lower gross contribution driven primarily by investments to fortify our position in electronics, investments to penetrate in high frequency categories as well as higher customer demand for low margin products."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.05, or 25%, to close at $8.97 per share.

The case is Golden Horn Asset and Management Ltd, v. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada, et al., No. 1:21-cv-08634.

About ClaimsFilerClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/claimsfiler-alerts-d-markethepsiburada-investors-to-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-d-market-electronic-services--trading-dba-hepsiburada---heps-301435735.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

VIACOMCBS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ViacomCBS Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ViacomCBS Inc. ("ViacomCBS" or the "Company") (VIAC) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ViacomCBS securities between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 28, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

ALERT: Alfi, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ALF; ALFIW

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of: (a) Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF; ALFIW) common stock or warrants pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Alfi's initial public offering conducted on or about May 4, 2021 (the "IPO"); and/or (b) Alfi securities between May 4, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 31, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Steppacher v. Alfi, Inc., No. 21-cv-24232 (S.D. Fla.). Commenced on December 2, 2021, the Alfi class action lawsuit charges Alfi as well as certain of its executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SNAP Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of January 10, 2022 Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap Inc. ("Snap") ( NYSE: SNAP). The action charges Snap with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's advertising business. As a result of Snap's materially misleading statements made to the market, Snap investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 24, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (PLTK) securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); or (b) between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Ipo#Electronics#Retail Investors#Claimsfiler#Heps#Company#District Court#Kahn Swick Foti#Llc#Ebitda
TheStreet

EARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Eargo, Inc. - EAR

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 6, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Eargo, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EAR), if they purchased the Company's shares in the expanded period between October 15, 2020 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the Company's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline Against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And Morgan Stanley - GS; MS

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley (together, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ("Vipshop" or the "Company") (VIPS) - Get Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Report. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-09420, is on behalf of all those investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vipshop shares contemporaneously with Defendants' unlawful trades from March 22, 2021 through and including March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"), pursuant to Sections 20A, 10(b), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78t-1, 78j(b), and 78t(a).
ECONOMY
TheStreet

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD. (NYSE: VIPS) CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Concerning Vipshop Holdings Ltd.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ("Vipshop" or the "Company") (VIPS) - Get Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Report from March 22, 2021 through March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

META PLATFORMS, INC. F/K/A FACEBOOK, INC. (NASDAQ: FB) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION DEADLINE- Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than December 27, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report from April 29, 2021 through October 21, 2021(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders Of Camber Energy, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 28, 2021 - CEI

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber") (CEI) - Get Camber Energy, Inc. Report between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming January 18, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Zhangmen Education Inc. ("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs or shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").
LAW
TheStreet

CTXS Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Citrix Systems, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or the "Company") (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Citrix securities between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, both dates included, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ctxs.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages StoneCo Ltd. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - STNE

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report between March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 18, 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against American Century Value Fund And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against American Century Value Fund ("American Century Value Fund" or "the Fund") (NASDAQ: TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, AVUDX) for violations of the federal securities laws.
LAW
TheStreet

Input 1 Payments Selected As A Preferred Vendor To Provide Digital Payment Services To SIAA Member Agencies

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. and HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1 Payments, a rapidly expanding digital payment solutions provider, has announced a preferred vendor relationship with SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance). Input 1 joins SIAA's preferred vendor program as a provider of comprehensive digital payment solutions to SIAA member agencies.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Investor Alert: InteractiveBrokerage.net

Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves. TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is warning Canadian investors not to be fooled by the website InteractiveBrokerage.net. InteractiveBrokerage.net is falsely representing itself to be the website for IIROC-registered firm...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Lithium Americas Completes US$225 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (LAC) - Get Lithium Americas Corp. Report ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced offering of US$225,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the " Notes" and the " Offering").
BUSINESS
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Two insurers enter insolvency

Louisiana insurance companies will need to cough up a combined $100 million to help cover the claims of two regional property insurers that have gone into insolvency due to losses from Hurricane Ida. The Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA), a state-sponsored entity that serves as a safety net for policyholders...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy