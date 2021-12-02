JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Consero On Their Sale To Clarion Events, A Portfolio Company Of Blackstone

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consero, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Clarion Events, a portfolio company of Blackstone.

Founded in 2010, Consero is a leader in the development of high-impact events for senior executives in industries that include Legal, Customer Experience, HR, Procurement and Technology. Based outside of Washington, D.C., Consero is best known for transforming the executive experience through intimate, invitation-only programs in a sophisticated learning environment with truly valuable content.

Clarion Events in North America has grown dramatically through a series of well-defined and diversified partnerships and acquisitions, with a strong focus on value-led connections programs. As the tradeshow industry at large experiences an accelerating recovery, Clarion has focused on ensuring differentiation in the market by integrating new and evolving models with a targeted focus on connecting buyers and sellers through meaningful meetings. The acquisition of Consero follows last year's acquisition of Quartz Events, a market-leading digital and in-person, one-to-one meetings business which has, as expected, seen exponential growth in 2021.

The acquisition of Consero complements Clarion's existing meetings programs. The partnership comes at the perfect time as in-person events are returning and will extend Clarion's emphasis on product diversification that is focused on delivering customer value. Consero's focus in the Legal, Human Resources, Procurement, Customer Experience and Technology markets will bring new opportunities for Clarion in North America and globally.

About JEGI CLARITYJEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Marketing Director +1 212 754 0710 | kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com | www.jegiclarity.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jegi-clarity-has-advised-consero-on-their-sale-to-clarion-events-a-portfolio-company-of-blackstone-301435761.html

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY

