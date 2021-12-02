ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLAIMSFILER ALERTS BRISTOL MYERS Investors To Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - BMY

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have until December 6, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS" or "the Company") (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report, if they received Contingent Value Rights ("CVRs") (NYSE: BMY.RT) in exchange for their shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG) - Get Celgene Corporation Report pursuant to BMS' acquisition of Celgene on November 20, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get HelpBMS investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-bmy-3/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the LawsuitOn January 3, 2019, BMS and Celgene agreed to a merger under which Celgene shareholders would receive $50 in cash, one share of BMS common stock, and one CVR for each share of Celgene common stock. Each CVR would provide holders a contingent right to receive $9 in cash if certain milestones were reached, which consisted of FDA approval of three applications by certain deadline dates. On January 1, 2021, BMS announced that one of the deadlines had not been met and terminated the CVRs.

The lawsuit charges BMS with failing to take diligent efforts to meet the milestones, as required by the CVR agreement, in order to avoid paying the CVR buyout. As a result, the statements in the Joint Proxy concerning the efforts BMS would make to meet the milestones, the likelihood that the milestones would be met and the purported value of the CVRs were materially false and misleading when made.

The case is SM Merger/Arbitrage, L.P., et al., v. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, et al., 21-cv-8255.

About ClaimsFilerClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/claimsfiler-alerts-bristol-myers-investors-to-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-bristol-myers-squibb-company---bmy-301435724.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler

#Bristol Myers#Class Action Lawsuit#Fda Approval#Bmy#Claimsfiler#Bms#The Company Rrb#Celgene Corporation#District Court#Kahn Swick Foti#Llc#Lawsuiton#Cvr#Fda#Sm Merger Arbitrage
