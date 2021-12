Final Fantasy XIV has reached a new all-time peak player count on Steam today thanks to the launch of the new Endwalker expansion’s early access period. The new peak of 74,321, according to SteamCharts, will likely be surpassed in the coming days as more players log on to experience Endwalker for the first time. But for now, the MMORPG is as popular as ever. The peak is way up from a high of 42,433 players in November, but its previous all-time peak was 67,019 this past July.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO