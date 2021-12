Volta Trucks announced that the logistics service provider DB Schenker made the largest pre-order for electric trucks in Europe to date, including 1,470 Volta Zero vehicles. DB Schenker is one of the world leading logistics providers as well as the leader in European land transport and it employs around 74,200 people at more than 2,100 locations in over 130 countries. The company will be the first to use prototypes of the Volta Zero in real-life conditions, starting from spring and summer 2022. Findings from testing will then be incorporated into the serial production of the 1,470 vehicles. Those will be used at 10 locations in five countries.

