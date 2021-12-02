ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The shocking Marvel Hero has just become Galactus’ new Herald

By Editorial staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout its history in the Marvel world, Galactus has had a variety of heralds – the characters sent out before devouring a particular planet to warn its inhabitants of their impending doom. By far the most popular is Norrin Radd, Silver Surfer. Then there are others like Terrax the Tamer, Firelord...

Marvel Heroes Reborn: The Supreme Squadron shows up in this special trailer

Looking forward to the return of Heroes Reborn, Marvel Comics has released a spectacular new trailer to introduce the comic series that will revolutionize the Universe that readers know. In a world without the Avengers, the Supreme Squadron takes care of defending Planet Earth. Jason Aaron and Ed McGuiness will...
Death of Doctor Strange opens the door to a new Marvel magic legacy hero - Lyra Bloodstone

A new magical Marvel character with ties to a classic Marvel legacy is being introduced as part of the publisher's current Death of Doctor Strange event. Lyra Bloodstone, a previously-unknown daughter of the evil adventurer Ulysses Bloodstone, will debut in January 12's Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1 - and we now have a first look at what she'll look in a new design variant cover shown below.
Who is in Hawkeye? Marvel's just joined the MCU

Clint Barton is about to learn a very important lesson, and it might not come from the obvious villain of his spinoff Marvel show, Hawkeye. Episode 3 introduced Echo and teased the arrival of someone even scarier, but in the process, we also got our first look yet at one of the most interesting villains from the comic book that inspired the Disney+ series: Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak (aka, Clown).
Galactus vs. Unicron: Who Wins?

Out of all the versus battles, this is one that stands out as rather interesting since the two combatants are more alike than many of the others. Galactus is a world-devouring giant, while Unicron is a world-devouring giant that is an actual world unto himself. The world-sized transformer was shown to be an unholy terror in The Transformers Movie back in the 80s since he kept his planet shape for a good part of the time and even showed that he could create his own heralds when he took in Megatron and his henchmen and turned them into Galvatron and his minions. Unicron has a wide array of powers that a lot of those that love the Transformers probably don’t know about, but the thing is that Galactus has roughly the same array of powers that can help him to stand toe to toe with the metal monstrosity that exists within Transformers lore. Pitting these two against each other would be an insane battle that could very easily decimate a galaxy, let alone a world.
