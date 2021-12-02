The shocking Marvel Hero has just become Galactus’ new Herald

Out of all the versus battles, this is one that stands out as rather interesting since the two combatants are more alike than many of the others. Galactus is a world-devouring giant, while Unicron is a world-devouring giant that is an actual world unto himself. The world-sized transformer was shown to be an unholy terror in The Transformers Movie back in the 80s since he kept his planet shape for a good part of the time and even showed that he could create his own heralds when he took in Megatron and his henchmen and turned them into Galvatron and his minions. Unicron has a wide array of powers that a lot of those that love the Transformers probably don’t know about, but the thing is that Galactus has roughly the same array of powers that can help him to stand toe to toe with the metal monstrosity that exists within Transformers lore. Pitting these two against each other would be an insane battle that could very easily decimate a galaxy, let alone a world.

PLANETS ・ 1 DAY AGO