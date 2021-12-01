ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest COVID Variant Omicron Causes Omarion to Trend on Black Twitter

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With reports of a new coronavirus variant, people have been speaking about the newly named Omicron virus. Although the variant is reportedly spreading with more ease than the previous Delta variant, the effects of this one aren’t as harmful, or at least it’s being reported as such. “Sooner or...

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

