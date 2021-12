As everyone who even remotely cares will know by now, an unexpected surprise popped up in one of the post-credits scenes for Eternals. In the scene, we see Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) admiring the Ebony Blade and, as he reaches out to touch it after a self-pep talk, an external voice asks: "Sure you're ready for that, Mr. Whitman?" It was, of course, confirmed to be Mahershala Ali's Blade, which brought about quite a lot of confusion among fans: while Marvel India had reportedly leaked that his film is set to be released in October of next year, but no one was expecting to hear from him so soon.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO