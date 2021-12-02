Spider-Man 4, 5 & 6 already have a big Peter Parker problem

If there's any piece of "Spider-Man" media that cuts right to the heart of the character's ethos as efficiently as possible, it would probably be "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." The recurring idea that Spider-Man always gets back up after taking a hit — whether a physical, literal one or simply the everyday hardships of life — is as simple as it is profound, and one that hopefully "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is looking to emulate. With last week's release of the latest trailer for the upcoming threequel, Spidey actor Tom Holland actually showed up in-person for a special fan screening of the event in Los Angeles. While talking to the excited crowd before the footage played, Holland played up the physical toll that his character is apparently going to pay throughout the course of events in "No Way Home." If you thought the film might take it easy on poor Peter Parker, think again!

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO