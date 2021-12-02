ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man 4, 5 & 6 already have a big Peter Parker problem

By Editorial staff
mcutimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man’s new MCU trilogy after No Way Home is exciting, but the films already have a big problem for Tom Holland’s web-slinging hero. Despite the excitement that met the announcement of a new one Spider Man following trilogy No way home, there’s already a pretty glaring problem for Tom Holland’s Peter...

mcutimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The 5 Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play

What Marvel character would Keanu Reeves play? It’s a question that fans have been asking basically since Kevin Feige told Comicbook. com that they’d approached Reeves for “almost every film [Marvel Studios] make.” Now though, the John Wick star has really set the cat amongst the pigeons by saying he’d be honoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Looks Like Tom Holland's Future as Spider-Man Has Been Sealed With Another Marvel Trilogy

Spider-Man fans will be thrilled to know that we haven't seen the last of Tom Holland in the Marvel universe! Spider-Man: No Way Home's star actor has already been confirmed to return to the movie franchise, and it seems like the future is looking quite bright for him. According to film producer Amy Pascal, not only will Sony continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies, they'll all reportedly star Holland as well!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jk Simmons
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Alex Jones
Collider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Integrated Suit Hot Toys Figure Reveals Peter Parker's Shiny New Suit

It's been less than a week since the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was released - you know, the one that brought back all of the baddies from the Maguire and Garfield movies, and might've also accidentally revealed their return - and fans are already desperate for more details. One of the centre points of the trailer (and, indeed, the teaser that came out a few months ago) is Holland's Spider-Man's new suit: a Stark tech-infused set of metallic nano-armor which has the ability, apparently, to grow an extra set of legs.
MOVIES
/Film

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fight Will Beat Peter Parker Up Real Good, Tom Holland Teases

If there's any piece of "Spider-Man" media that cuts right to the heart of the character's ethos as efficiently as possible, it would probably be "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." The recurring idea that Spider-Man always gets back up after taking a hit — whether a physical, literal one or simply the everyday hardships of life — is as simple as it is profound, and one that hopefully "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is looking to emulate. With last week's release of the latest trailer for the upcoming threequel, Spidey actor Tom Holland actually showed up in-person for a special fan screening of the event in Los Angeles. While talking to the excited crowd before the footage played, Holland played up the physical toll that his character is apparently going to pay throughout the course of events in "No Way Home." If you thought the film might take it easy on poor Peter Parker, think again!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Media#Mcu#No Way Home#The Daily Bugle#Infowars
ComicBook

New Spider-Man: No Way home Spot Has Already Changed One Doctor Strange Scene

There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The highly-anticipated third MCU Spider-Man film is set to see villains from previous Spider-Man film franchises make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, based on trailers for the film, Doctor Strange is a big part of that. After all, it's Doctor Strange that Peter seeks out to help him put the cat back in the bag, as it were when it comes to his secret identity, a process that seems to go a bit awry. However, as marketing ramps up for the film, we're already seeing some changes to the footage being presented – including a big Doctor Strange scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Drops, and I Have Thoughts

This Tuesday, Marvel and Sony released the trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first teaser trailer they released back in August has amassed nearly 26 million views on Marvel's YouTube page, and this official trailer has reached about 12 million views within 24 hours. And those numbers don't even include all the other channels that are hosting a version of the trailer. It is safe to say that the hype is real in regard to this movie. If you haven't seen it yet, or need more of it, you can watch it below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man producer says Tom Holland embodies everything about Peter Parker

For years now, Spider-Man fans have argued over which actor played the Wallcrawler best. The common answer is that Tobey Maguire’s anxious and nervous performance made him the best Peter Parker, that Andrew Garfield’s sense of humour made him the ultimate Spidey, and that Tom Holland’s take on the character for the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the perfect fusion of the two.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy