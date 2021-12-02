Auto workers likely to approve direct election of leadership

For the first time in nearly a quarter-century, the local chapter of the union that represents dockworkers at the Port of Charleston will have new leadership. Charles Brave Jr., a longtime South Carolina labor leader and member of the International Longshoremen's Association Local 1422, unseated Ken Riley in an election last week for president of the ILA's Charleston branch. Ben Flowers Jr. was elected vice president. Both men will take office Dec. 2. Vote tallies were not immediately available.
DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union have overwhelmingly approved picking their leaders by direct ballot elections, rejecting a system that many blamed for a bribery and embezzlement scandal in the union’s top ranks. The “one member, one vote” measure got about 64% of 140,586 valid ballots...
DETROIT — United Auto Workers members this month are casting ballots in a historic referendum that could change the union's decades-old system for electing leaders — and they're doing so as workers across the country push for better wages, benefits and working conditions amid a tight labor market and a pandemic that has laid bare long-standing inequities.
NEW YORK — A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the company's conduct during the election earlier this year. Learn more in the video above. The rare move was first announced by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store...
Direct voting has prevailed in a historic referendum on how the United Auto Workers union chooses its international leaders, according to preliminary results released Wednesday night. The win, if certified, means the upending of a decades-old system for electing international officials of the union, and amounts to a major rebuke...
Members of the United Auto Workers union have overwhelmingly approved selecting their leaders in direct elections. The historic referendum resulted from a federal corruption investigation that led to the conviction of 11 senior UAW officials and others.
Major changes and challenges lie ahead for the UAW in the wake of a referendum in which union members, with strong support from employees at the Detroit Three automakers, are calling for a new process to select top leaders. With 100% of the votes counted, the unofficial vote totals compiled...
Rich Hillman of Carlisle was re-elected as Arkansas Farm Bureau’s president, and Mike Freeze of Little Rock will continue as the agriculture advocacy organization’s vice president. Both were elected Friday (Dec. 3) at Farm Bureau’s 87th Annual Convention at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Delegates also elected six...
NEW YORK (AP) — A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the first vote. The rare move was first announced by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement. A National Labor Relations...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Mayor Don Hardy of Kinston was elected to a national leadership position at the 2021 virtual City Summit. Hardy was re-elected to the National League of Cities board of directors for a 2-year term. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed...
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Office of Superintendent of Insurance recently announced that they approved a decrease in workers’ compensation costs. According to a news release from the office, officials approved a 5.5% decrease in loss costs for workers’ compensation for policies that are renewed, or are issued, on or […]
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – A Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Emergency Session meeting was held Nov. 30 via teleconference. The Council addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the bills:. NCA 21-145 Authorizing the expenditure of the Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for...
Six months ago, the City Council approved a sweeping pandemic relief package, including a requirement that anyone in Chicago hiring a “domestic worker” enter into a written contract to pay them at least $15-an-hour. The mandatory contract — which besides pay also outlines schedule and working conditions — is required...
Boulder’s General Canvassing and Election Board convened Tuesday to officially approve the results of the 2021 municipal election. Mayor Aaron Brockett, Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Friend and City Council members Bob Yates and Junie Joseph convened as the board because they were the four members who did not run for election this year.
The 2022 leadership team for the Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors has been officially installed. President Sandy Lunsford, president-elect Chris Nace, vice president Peggy Neely, treasurer Michael Gant and immediate past president Louis McCall II assumed their new roles effective Dec. 1, 2021. During a private installation and awards ceremony,...
MERCER – The Mercer County salary board on Thursday, Dec. 2, approved these salaries and raises effective Jan. 2, 2022:. • 2% increase to non-union employees. • 2% increase for all law clerks, sheriff clerical staff, part-time public defenders, part-time district attorneys, and part-time election workers. • Loyalty pay of...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg publicly accused hundreds of staffers he laid off on Wednesday of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers by being unproductive. Garg posted a series of messages seen by Fortune on an...
On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
Jeffrey Thornton appears to be the first person to invoke the CROWN Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on hair texture and natural protective hairstyles. Despite calls from employers that they’re struggling to find workers during the pandemic, it has seemingly maintained obstacles for Black applicants trying to find work themselves.
Comments / 0