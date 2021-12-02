Auto workers likely to approve direct election of leadership

For the first time in nearly a quarter-century, the local chapter of the union that represents dockworkers at the Port of Charleston will have new leadership. Charles Brave Jr., a longtime South Carolina labor leader and member of the International Longshoremen's Association Local 1422, unseated Ken Riley in an election last week for president of the ILA's Charleston branch. Ben Flowers Jr. was elected vice president. Both men will take office Dec. 2. Vote tallies were not immediately available.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO