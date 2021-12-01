ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal declares for 2022 NFL draft

By Casey Stavenhagen
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M standout junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday on Instagram. Leal, from Judson High School, has started in 29 games and played in all 35 during his time with...

Scarlet Nation

Leal announces he's off to the NFL

After three years in Aggieland, Texas A&M DeMarvin Leal is heading to the next level. In a note on his Instagram page posted Wednesday afternoon, Leal made the widely-anticipated announcement that he would declare early for the 2022 NFL Draft. Leal was a 5-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class...
Texas A&M’s Leal to Forego Senior Season for NFL

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal says he will forego his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. The San Antonio, TX native started all 12 games for the Aggies this season, racking up career highs in tackles (58), tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.5). Leal is projected to...
