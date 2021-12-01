ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021’s Top 5 Direct Lenders for Personal Loans for Bad Credit & Small Loans

Cover picture for the articleTrying to get a personal loan when you know you have bad credit is a bit intimidating, especially when you think about the fact that you would most likely get rejected by banks and credit unions. However, a series of events, or even just one, could compel you to...

crossroadstoday.com

7 Best Credit Repair Companies of December 2021

$79.99 – $119.99. Premier Plus: $129.95 Concord Premier: $109.95 Concord Standard: $89.85. Military discount: 50% first work fee Family and friends discount (referral): $50 discount on second account’s first work fee. Money-Back Guarantee:. No money back guarantee. Best for Flexible Subscriptions. Sky Blue. Our Partner. Setup or First Work Fee:
techweez.com

CBK Directive on CRB Listing Has Lost 4 Million Customers for Online Lenders

Digital lenders have offered their services to Kenyans for a long time without any kind of regulation from the CBK or key parties such as the Office of the Data Commissioner. The wiggle room has seen the apps grow substantially, and with their business model of offering loans to Kenyans sans any kind of collateral, it means that their interest rates, as well as the repayment period, have been punitive.
yourmoney.com

BNPL lender predicts the end of the credit card

Butter’s physical BNPL card will allow users to spread the cost of any purchase anywhere in the world and choose how to split payments across as many as 10 instalments. The BNPL platform claims consumers are turning to the BNPL sector as an alternative to credit cards, with the sector growing by 65% in the past year.
mediafeed.org

How to choose a secured credit card

For people with bad credit, secured credit cards can be a helpful way to rebuild credit while also offering them a secure and convenient method of payment. Secured cards differ from other credit cards because they require the cardholder to pay a refundable security deposit, which typically becomes the amount of the card’s credit limit. Other than the security deposit and credit limit, secured credit cards work essentially the same way as any other credit card.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

69% With Federal Student Loans Will Need to Take Additional Action to Afford Monthly Payments When Deferment Ends Next Year

NEW YORK – December 6, 2021 – With less than two months left until the federal student loan deferment period ends on January 31, 2022, a new report from Bankrate.com and BestColleges.com finds that nearly 7 in 10 (69%) with federal student loans will need to take additional action(s) to be able to afford the […] The post 69% With Federal Student Loans Will Need to Take Additional Action to Afford Monthly Payments When Deferment Ends Next Year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Washingtonian.com

4 Best Short-Term Loans For Bad Credit With No Prepayment [2021]

Are you currently in a tight spot due to a bad credit score? Unsecured personal loans might offer a solution to your bad credit woes. Generally, poor credit scores ruin your chances of obtaining a short-term loan. However, if you are in this situation, you still have options. You might...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards of December 2021

When you have credit card debt, your first priority should be to pay off your balances in order to avoid expensive interest charges. But when you open a new credit card account with an interest-free balance-transfer offer, then you can avoid interest charges while you pay off your balance. There are several types of credit cards that feature interest-free balance transfer offers, and here are the best cards in each category:
usustatesman.com

Opinion: In college, credit cards are not for all

Credit cards are a straightforward method of building credit, but are not one size fits all. Getting a credit card during college can be a great investment for your future but should be approached with caution. There are two basic types of payment cards: credit cards and debit cards. Both...
MarketWatch

U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
theislandnow.com

Money Mutual Reviews [2021] – Is It a Good Option For Bad Credit Loans?

Sometimes when you’re in a rush and need fast cash you’re probably wondering where to find it. These uncertain times are hard for everyone. With the global pandemic hit, many people were left without a job and they’re going through hard financial times. A loan is an option that can help many people in situations like if the car breaks down or you need money to buy groceries.
theislandnow.com

BadCreditLoans.com Reviews [2022] – Best Low Or Bad Credit Loan Provider

When you are dealing with bad credit for any reason, it can certainly be a discouraging thing if you are in desperate need of money and you want to apply for an emergency loan. Yes, uncertainties are an inevitable part of life, and being denied a loan due to a poor credit score can only add to your worries. Some businesses are willing to help fold those who are in need. They provide loans to those with bad credit histories.
thebalance.com

Does a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) Make Sense For You?

If you're a homeowner and you need to borrow money, you might not be aware of home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). They may not be as common as personal loans and credit cards, but HELOCs offer a number of advantages over other types of loans. For one, they're often cheaper, and you don't have to borrow the money until you need it.
fox5atlanta.com

93% of payday loan borrowers regret taking out their loans, survey finds

Payday lenders prey on borrowers with bad credit who desperately need money, trapping them in a cycle of high-interest debt that's difficult to repay. The vast majority (93%) of borrowers regret taking out their payday loan, according to a new survey from DebtHammer. Just 1% of respondents said their financial situations improved after borrowing a payday loan, while 84% said they were worse off.
