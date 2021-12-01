Pitcher Marcus Stroman breaks his own news: He's signing with Chicago Cubs

Free-agent pitcher Marcus Stroman has always been someone who does things his own way. From his outspoken personality to his unique approach on the mound.

We can now add to that his personal preference for breaking his own news.

With the clock ticking down to just a few hours before an expected MLB lockout , Stroman revealed on his personal Twitter account that he has reached an agreement on a contract with the Chicago Cubs.

"CHICAGO @Cubs" was the extent of Stroman's initial tweet on Wednesday night.

Five minutes later, he followed up with a little more information: "Chicago has always been one of my favorite cities ... Beyond excited to pitch in front (of) one of the best fan bases in all of sports."

Stroman, 30, made a league-leading 33 starts for the New York Mets this past season after sitting out the entire COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He posted a 10-13 record with a 3.02 ERA and a 51% ground-ball rate, while striking out 158 batters and walking only 44.

He was a first-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2012 draft. He reached the majors with Toronto in 2014, won a Gold Glove for his fielding in 2017 and was an American League All-Star in 2019.

Later that season, he was traded to the Mets. Over seven major league seasons, Stroman has a record of 61-60 with a 3.63 ERA.

The one major league stadium where he hasn't pitched in his entire career is his new home, Wrigley Field — which he also noted on Twitter .

Stroman did not, however, break down the financial arrangements. According to multiple reports , his deal is for three years and $71 million.

