TRENTON - The latest COVID-19 variant of concern was confirmed in New Jersey, as omicron also was detected in about a third of the country over the weekend, as expected. New Jersey confirmed its first case of the variant on Friday evening, Gov. Phil Murphy and state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli announced — it was a fully vaccinated Georgia resident who had recently traveled to South Africa, before returning home and then traveling to New Jersey.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO