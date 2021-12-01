Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and 7c+ Gen 3 chip for Windows PCs and Chromebooks

The official news today begin with the fact that we are in Hawaii's Big Island as we gear up for the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021. This is actually their 6th annual event, and it's always the ground floor for the next Snapdragon chips that will power the next generation of smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. Last year was virtual for obvious reasons, but this 2021 is gonna be interesting because it'll bring a new hybrid format. It consists of twin in-person events happening both here in Hawaii for the U.S. and also Sanya in China, and with a virtual component for global attendees. Just in Hawaii alone I'm hearing of as many as 140 media, analysts and influencers joining Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon along with partners and the Snapdragon Insiders community for the event. Keep in mind we do have a packed week where we're not just expecting their next Snapdragon flagship processor for smartphones, but also their next generation compute platforms, and more. Stay tuned as we'll go into detail over the next couple of days for everything that gets announced, but at the same time, follow the first link in the description to join the livestream starting tomorrow.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO