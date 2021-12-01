ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 for next generation gaming devices

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualcomm announces a gaming-oriented chipset during its Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 event in Hawaii. The brand new Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform provides cutting-edge performance, and the entire Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies are capable of running all Android games, playing content from cloud gaming services. The platform is also capable of...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Qualcomm is changing the Snapdragon branding ahead of next flagship SoC announcement

What just happened? Qualcomm announced it is changing the Snapdragon branding. Besides the marketing material, the chip manufacturer stated it would remove the "Qualcomm" from the chip names and modify the numbering system. We still don't know the new naming scheme, but the company promised more information at its upcoming flagship SoC announcement on November 30th.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 benchmark fails to best Apple M1

Qualcomm has once again managed to disappoint the Windows on ARM effort by delivering a new processor which failed to beat Apple’s now dated Apple M1 processor. A benchmark for what is believed to be the 3rd generation Snapdragon 8cx (code-named “SC8280”) has leaked on Benchmark. This showed a single-core...
TECHNOLOGY
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 device scores a million on AnTuTu

The next-generation Qualcomm processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (a.k.a. Snapdragon 898) is on the horizon and Qualcomm is all set to unveil it on November 30 at the Snapdragon Tech Summit. In fact, four Snapdragon-powered devices are going to be announced before 2021 ends, These include OnePlus 10 Pro, IQOO device, Xiaomi 12 and Moto Edge 30 Ultra. Now, the chipset has been benchmarked on AnuTuTu with an impressive score to get power users excited already.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
techeblog.com

Razer’s Handheld Game Console Powered by Qualcomm’s New Snapdragon G3x Processor Leaks Ahead of Reveal

Valve’s Steam Deck is coming sooner than later, and it’s only logical for a few competitors to pop up, especially from Razer. This new handheld game console will allegedly be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon G3x SoC and feature a large 120Hz HDR OLED screen, along with a 6000mAh battery. Read more for additional pictures and information.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Get the latest Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop with $500 savings

Razer is a well-known brand in the gaming industry, as it sells excellent gaming peripherals, accessories, monitors, and more. One of their best gaming laptops is currently on sale, as the latest Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop is now available for $1,500 after a $500 discount in case you are interested in picking one up.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Games#Snapdragon G3x Gen 1#Snapdragon Elite Gaming#The Qualcomm Adreno Gpu#Hdr#6e#Xbox Cloud Gaming#Aksys
pocketnow.com

TSMC is reportedly testing Apple M3 chips built on 3nm process

We previously heard that the new 3nm technology by TSMC would not be ready for production for the next generation of iPhone 14 Series in 2022. According to a new report, TSMC started testing new Apple Silicon and Intel chips built on the 3nm process, which may go into production as early as Q4 2022.
CELL PHONES
geekculture.co

Qualcomm Launches G3x Gen 1 Mobile Gaming Chip And Razer Built A Prototype

Qualcomm is known for making the Snapdragon chipset that powers many smartphone models, including Xiaomi’s Mi 11, ASUS ROG Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and many more. The Snapdragon series of chipsets played an undeniable role in building the perception of smartphones as legitimate and powerful gaming devices in their own right.
TECHNOLOGY
Pocket-lint.com

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Detailing the 2022 flagship mobile platform

HAWAII, USA (Pocket-lint) - It's all change for Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon mobile platform: 2022 sees the end of the company's incremental numbering system, ditching the would-be Snapdragon 898 top-ender for what's instead called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. As you can see from the all-new name, the incremental nature will instead...
CELL PHONES
IGN

Hands On With Razer's Snapdragon Handheld Gaming Device

Qualcomm and Razer have teamed up to make the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, a handheld gaming device that's basically a Nintendo Switch for Android games. This developer kit isn't a real product yet, but it or something similar could end up seeing store shelves sometime in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
mobigyaan.com

Qualcomm unveils ARM-based Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 for Windows laptops

Qualcomm has unveiled its next-generation chips at the Snapdragon Tech Summit. After announcing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, the US-based technology giant has announced a couple of ARM-based chips for Windows and Chrome OS-powered laptops. The company has unveiled the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 platforms.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Xiaomi, Realme, and Moto will introduce Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphones in December

Qualcomm unveiled its latest flagship processor dubbed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 yesterday. The new chipset from Qualcomm comes with improved features 5G performance, AI, gaming, camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and much more. After the announcement of the new chipset, OEMs such as Xiaomi, Realme, OPPO, and Motorola have announced that they'll release smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 soon.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Differences REVEALED, Qualcomm Going Hard on PC and Gaming & more! (video)

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 for next generation gaming devices. The official news today begins with Qualcomm as today is Day 2 of the Snapdragon Tech Summit. Heads up, grab some more popcorn as today was just as packed as yesterday. Let's start with Gaming. I know, with how important mobile games have become, it was only a matter of time for Qualcomm to give us a dedicated handheld gaming platform with its new Snapdragon 3x Gen 1. The company is describing this as a purpose-built platform designed to create a whole new category of dedicated gaming devices that offers the most demanding of gamers with the best way to play. I don't know about you, but I prefer hardware controls, and that's just part of the story. Not only does it deliver best-in-class performance, but it also runs Android games and even let's you stream content from cloud gaming libraries. This means you can stream PC games away from your desktop and also run entertainment apps from wherever you are, and at any time as well. This, along with the entire arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies we heard of yesterday, will all allow for a new and premium category of gaming devices we've never seen before. Qualcomm also announced a handheld gaming developer kit they are making with Razer – but like I said, unfortunately it’s just for developers. The concept devices we played with today are pretty awesome, and again this is just the tip of the iceberg, so follow the first link in the description to learn more.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Razer’s Gaming Handheld Dev Kit Runs Qualcomm G3x Gen 1

Qualcomm is taking a step into mobile gaming with its new G3x Gen 1 gaming platform, which will be featured in a development kit designed by Razer. Qualcomm is only announcing the development kit at this time. It isn’t making any commitments regarding final hardware from Razer or other hardware companies, suggesting that it will come once developers have made games that warrant the hardware selling in the first place.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Samsung 5G chip for cars lands amid massive global automotive chip shortage

If you've recently visited a car dealer, you must have been presented with a long waiting time for your car. This is primarily because car chips (semiconductor chips used in automobiles) are in short supply. But, it seems that it hasn't stopped chip manufacturers from announcing new chips. Samsung, today, announced new 5G-enabled chips for cars and automobile vehicles. This is the first time we're seeing semiconductor chips for cars that are capable of fifth-generational network connectivity. Here are all the details:
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy