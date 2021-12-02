Will James Squire’s $49 Barrel-Aged Beer Silence the Craft Nerds?

Iron Side Cellars Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Blend, now available in Connecticut via Latitude Beverage Co. and in Rhode Island through East Coast Beverage., launched in both markets this fall. Made from premium grapes grown primarily in California’s Lake County AVA, the full-bodied red blend features Merlot and Petit Sirah and was aged in Kentucky Bourbon barrels recently used by one of the Bluegrass State’s most historic distilleries. The wine offers lush texture, juicy dark fruit aromas and a kiss of Bourbon-soaked oak. Launched in 2011, Iron Side Cellars produces bold California wines from acclaimed vineyard sites across California’s best appellations. The Iron Side Cellars collection of wines includes the flagship Iron Side Cabernet Sauvignon, Reserve Chardonnay and Reserve Pinot Noir. Iron Side wines are made as a partnership between Master Winemaker Ed Killian’s Healdsburg, California-based winemaking team, and Latitude Beverage, the company behind 90+ Cellars wines.
Comments / 0