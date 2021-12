NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ('ZTEST' or the 'Company') (CSE:ZTE) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of October 29, 2021, it has closed the transaction to acquire a further 25,000 Class A Common Shares of Conversance Inc., ('Conversance') representing a 2.1% interest, from Joseph Chen, the founder and controlling shareholder of Conversance in consideration for the issuance of 1,250,000 Convertible First Preferred Shares Series 2 (the 'Preferred Shares'). Conversance is a Waterloo Ontario based private company in which ZTEST currently owns a 25.29% equity interest.

