California State

First Omicron Case Detected In California: Don’t Let Unqualified Politicians Scare You

By Photo: LouiesWorld1 Shutterstock.com
KABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sacramento, CA) — Officials are confirming that the first case of the Omicron (Pronunced ahm-ih-crohn- not as Joe Biden pronounced it adding an ‘n’–Omnicron) variant of...

www.kabc.com

24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020's August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California's history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

What’s amazing is that Trump didn’t contract the coronavirus even earlier

By late September 2020, the coronavirus was no longer a mystery. We knew what it did, we knew how it spread, we knew how it could be detected, and we knew better ways to treat the disease it caused. Americans had stopped binge-buying Purell and moved on to comparing masks. Vaccines were still a few months out, as were at-home testing kits, but those who chose to protect themselves against the virus had a useful sense of how to do so.
POTUS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
calmatters.org

California scores gun control victory — for now

As California tries to crack down on crime, it secured a sizable victory for its strict gun control laws on Tuesday. That’s when a federal appeals court reinstated California’s bans on the sale and possession of high-capacity magazines that can funnel more than 10 rounds of ammunition into a single firearm. The 7-4 ruling from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals — which gun rights activists plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court — overturns a prior ruling from U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez that declared California’s large-capacity magazine ban unconstitutional. It also suggests that the appeals court will likely uphold the Golden State’s ban on assault weapons, which Benitez deemed unconstitutional in a controversial June ruling that likened an AR-15 rifle to a Swiss Army knife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Press Democrat

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sonoma County

Sonoma County health officials Thursday announced two new COVID-related deaths, both from November, involving unvaccinated adults. The first person was a man in the 80-to-90-year-old age range who died Nov. 17. He had underlying conditions, county spokesman Matt Brown said. The second was a woman in the 40-to-50 age range,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
MercuryNews

Contra Costa got 80 complaints against restaurants that allegedly broke COVID vaccine check mandate but didn’t fine any

Despite receiving 80 complaints last month that restaurants weren’t checking indoor diners for proof that they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, Contra Costa County didn’t fine or even officially warn the eateries that were breaking its rules, health officials have acknowledged. Instead of meting out punishment, Contra Costa Health Services told this...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
fox40jackson.com

Fauci did 'immeasurable harm' with premature warnings on omicron: Pavlich

“The Five” hosts tore into Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday for appearing to downplay his previously dire warnings on the new COVID-19 omicron variant. “For Dr. Fauci again to go out and scare the entire country in the world into thinking this is going to be the death of everything again did immeasurable harm,” co-host Katie Pavlich said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Why the good news about the Omicron variant's reduced severity may be a mirage

There's a growing, caveat-filled consensus among public health experts that the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus is both more contagious and less severe than other COVID-19 strains. The evidence for greater transmissibility is more persuasive at this point than reduced severity, but "thus far, the signals are a bit encouraging regarding the severity," Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

