ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Thursday Night Football odds, picks and prop bets: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

By Sarah Garrison, Nick Meier
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas (7-4) at New Orleans (5-6) The skinny: This should be an interesting one in the Big Easy since both teams are in similar tailspins. The Saints lost their fourth straight a week ago when they put up just six points against the Bills on Thanksgiving — their lowest point total...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Saints tried to trade for another team’s starting QB

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Saints#Thursday Night Football#Dallas#New Orleans#American Football#Raiders#Afc West#Covid#Matte
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Michael Irvin Was Kind of Out of Control During the Cowboys - Saints Game on NFL Network

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New Orleans Saints, 27-17, on Thursday Night Football to kick off week 13. With the game on NFL Network, Michael Irvin was there, technically as a media member. It quickly became apparent that Irvin cannot physically act in that capacity when his old team is involved. It started early wtih Irvin greeting the Cowboys as they headed to the locker room after warmups with Irvin embracing CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo Believes Tom Brady Will ‘Never’ Retire: ‘It’s Never Gonna End’

Could Tom Brady really have a never-ending football career? Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo seems to think so! He dished to HL his thoughts on the GOAT!. Tony Romo knows good football, and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports lead color analyst told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that he believes Tom Brady‘s career is “never going to end.” “I think it’s going to go on forever!” he said, while promoting his current (and hilarious) ad-spot with Tostitos. “I think he actually out a while ago, how to almost make his body come back every day, as if he’s young. In other words, he found a formula that I truly believe, is the formula to have longevity.”
NFL
NESN

Buffalo Bills Vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Bills -6 Total: 45 Over -110 | Under -110 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bills +900 | Saints +7500. The Buffalo Bills will travel to New Orleans on Thanksgiving night to take on the Saints as both teams will look to get back into the win column following Week 11 losses. Both teams are a combined 1-5 in their past three games and will look to get back on the right track. The Saints have fallen into the thick of the NFC playoff picture, and the Bills will look to keep pace with the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Despite their troubles, Buffalo remains second in the NFL in points per drive while New Orleans sits in 15th. The Saints have been a different animal at home when it comes to offensive production, averaging 30 points per game in their four home games on the year. With quarterback Jameis Winston out for the season and now running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in danger of missing the outing, expect a lot of Taysom Hill and some trickery from head coach Sean Payton to keep the Saints in this one. The total feels a bit too low for two offenses that could explode at any minute, so take the over in this Thanksgiving primetime matchup.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy