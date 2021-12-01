ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Football Playoff expansion talks inch forward

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — The latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff wrapped...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Dallas#American Football#Ap
Times Daily

Sports bettors dream: 86 able to bet on game after it ended

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — It was every sports bettor's dream: Being able to bet on a game after it had already ended. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
GAMBLING
Times Daily

Alabama to face Cincinnati in playoff semifinals

IRVING, Texas — Cincinnati will play Alabama and Michigan will face Georgia on New Year's Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a historic field of four was set Sunday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
ALABAMA STATE
WSAV News 3

Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati will play Alabama and Michigan will face Georgia on New Year’s Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a surprise-free field of four was set Sunday. Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through college football’s glass ceiling and reach the CFP from a non-Power Five […]
ALABAMA STATE
Times Daily

New top dog? No. 1 Georgia looks to dethrone Alabama in SEC championship game

ATLANTA — Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have faced sporadic challengers during their long reign over the Southeastern Conference. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Live Updates: No. 1 Georgia 17 - No. 3 Alabama 24 -- Halftime

It's Saturday in Atlanta and Georgia has a chance to do something special. The No.1-ranked Bulldogs are 12-0 and will secure the top seed in the College Football Playoff with a win over No. 3 Alabama. They'll also tie a school record with 17-straight victories. A UGA win will snap...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Ohio State Defensive Coordinator News

According to a report, Day and the Buckeyes are targeting Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. “Ohio State is narrowing its focus in the search for a defensive coordinator, and multiple sources inside and outside the program have confirmed Jim Knowles is the clear target,” reports Austin Ward of Lettermen Row.
OHIO STATE
Times Daily

Newly hired Venables turns attention to Oklahoma players

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables already has received two Oklahoma welcomes fit for a king. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Some top 2022 recruits will find Alabama Football door shut

As doors open for recruits in December, they also close. That is particularly true with the Alabama Football recruiting process for 2022. The issue will be the Alabama Crimson Tide will not have room for all the top players wanting to play football in Tuscaloosa. For the Alabama program, that is one of the prices for success.
NFL
CBS Boston

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy