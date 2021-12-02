Tony Allen charged with domestic assault, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Former Memphis Grizzlies star Tony Allen has been charged with domestic assault in connection with an incident that happened at his wife’s Collierville apartment, according to the Collierville Police Department.

Police told FOX13 that officers found Tony Allen’s wife outside of her apartment crying and visibly upset. Allen’s wife told police that she recently moved into the Collierville apartment and that Tony Allen had changed in previous weeks, becoming “dark”.

According to Allen’s wife, Tony Allen accused her of keeping him from seeing his two children who were both inside the apartment. When Allen came over to the apartment, Allen’s wife said that he broke open the door and confronted her in the master bedroom about “keeping his children from him”, according to a police report.

Police said that Tony Allen then took his wife’s phone and threw it in the toilet and that, during the struggle, his wife’s left knee rubbed against the bed frame causing a “rug burn” type injury.

Tony Allen was taken into custody without incident and charged with domestic assault, domestic vandalism and interference with emergency calls, according to the Collierville Police Department.

Allen, known as “The Grindfather” for his years as part of the Memphis Grizzlies “Core-Four” also faces legal trouble on the federal front.

Allen is one of 18 ex-NBA players named in a federal indictment, accused of defrauding the NBA Health and Benefits plan out of nearly $4 million.

Tony Allen’s wife was also named as a defendant in the federal indictment.

Prior to the legal troubles, the Memphis Grizzlies had planned on retiring Tony Allen’s jersey at the FedExForum on January 28, 2022.

After the indictment but prior to his domestic assault charge, Allen posted a video asking the Grizzlies to postpone his jersey retirement.

In the video, Allen said:

“Grizz Nation, this is The Grindfather, Tony Allen. First, I just want to thank all my family, friends and fans for standing by me through this time. Although I can’t address the ongoing legal matters right now, I want everyone to know I’m doing the work to address my case. That said, I have asked the Grizzlies to postpone my jersey retirement until next season so that we can all truly celebrate it together. In the meantime, between time, I will remain active in the Memphis community, doing my part to make our city better. Thank you. Grit-And-Grind, forever.”

FOX13 has reached out to the Memphis Grizzlies for a comment on the allegations.

