ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Tony Allen charged with domestic assault, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfSQv_0dBh7d7300

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Former Memphis Grizzlies star Tony Allen has been charged with domestic assault in connection with an incident that happened at his wife’s Collierville apartment, according to the Collierville Police Department.

Police told FOX13 that officers found Tony Allen’s wife outside of her apartment crying and visibly upset. Allen’s wife told police that she recently moved into the Collierville apartment and that Tony Allen had changed in previous weeks, becoming “dark”.

According to Allen’s wife, Tony Allen accused her of keeping him from seeing his two children who were both inside the apartment. When Allen came over to the apartment, Allen’s wife said that he broke open the door and confronted her in the master bedroom about “keeping his children from him”, according to a police report.

Police said that Tony Allen then took his wife’s phone and threw it in the toilet and that, during the struggle, his wife’s left knee rubbed against the bed frame causing a “rug burn” type injury.

Tony Allen was taken into custody without incident and charged with domestic assault, domestic vandalism and interference with emergency calls, according to the Collierville Police Department.

Allen, known as “The Grindfather” for his years as part of the Memphis Grizzlies “Core-Four” also faces legal trouble on the federal front.

Allen is one of 18 ex-NBA players named in a federal indictment, accused of defrauding the NBA Health and Benefits plan out of nearly $4 million.

Tony Allen’s wife was also named as a defendant in the federal indictment.

Prior to the legal troubles, the Memphis Grizzlies had planned on retiring Tony Allen’s jersey at the FedExForum on January 28, 2022.

After the indictment but prior to his domestic assault charge, Allen posted a video asking the Grizzlies to postpone his jersey retirement.

In the video, Allen said:

“Grizz Nation, this is The Grindfather, Tony Allen. First, I just want to thank all my family, friends and fans for standing by me through this time. Although I can’t address the ongoing legal matters right now, I want everyone to know I’m doing the work to address my case. That said, I have asked the Grizzlies to postpone my jersey retirement until next season so that we can all truly celebrate it together. In the meantime, between time, I will remain active in the Memphis community, doing my part to make our city better. Thank you. Grit-And-Grind, forever.”

FOX13 has reached out to the Memphis Grizzlies for a comment on the allegations.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

AdmiraltheAries
5d ago

If she was indeed keeping her kids away from their Dad, it was probably for a good reason. She stated that he was changing and in a dark space. As a mother, she is suppose to protect her children and not let them be in harm's way if she can help it.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD cancels City Watch for missing parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 12/7/2021. Memphis police have canceled a City Watch alert for Mark and Tina Brown. A daughter is searching for her parents after they went missing while driving in Memphis. According to police, Mark Brown and Tina Brown were tailing their daughter on the way to Baptist...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man robs gas station at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Marathon at 15 Humphrey Center, according to police. Police said a man pulled up in a white Honda Accord and walked into the gas station.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Collierville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Collierville, TN
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
79K+
Followers
77K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy