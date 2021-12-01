All About Joints

Kathy Crane lives in the peaceful Whisper Ridge community of Yucaipa. Most days, she enjoys native wildlife and the wide-open views from her backyard. On June 13, Crane was outside watching a pair of hawks hang out on a pole near her property, when she heard what she believed to be a gunshot. She quickly discovered that one of the large hawks was falling from the sky. “I just happened to look up and saw this hawk hit the ground,” said Crane. “We thought the hawk was dead. I posted (about the incident) on Facebook and Kandie Cansler responded. We also called Fish and Wildlife.” Cansler, is a wildlife rehabber and resides in Oak Glen. She came prepared to collect a carcass. “I didn’t expect the bird to be alive,” she said. It was shocking the bird was still breathing but it was not moving. “She had an injured eye and a spot on the top of her head where it (the alleged bullet) grazed her and knocked her off the pole,” said Cansler. “I believe the eye injury was caused when she fell and hit it on her way down.” Cansler transported the injured hawk to a local veterinarian. She said there was blunt force trauma, so neurological damage occurred. “She would just stand there, with her head dropping,” Cansler said. “So I brought her inside and she stayed there for a month. Then one day, I noticed that she was moving around in the box.” Every day, Cansler would hand feed the hawk tiny pieces of rat. Cansler said she essentially forced it into the bird’s mouth and the hawk would swallow it. The recovery was long. “She was perching,” said Cansler. “She would fly short distances. But the bird would not eat on her own. Sometimes it takes months.” About a week ago, the hawk devoured half of a rat on her own and Cansler knew it was time to release her. Cansler planned a release date with Crane and Leslie Triplett of Pond Digger Wildlife Rescue in Cherry Valley. They met at the Crane residence at the top of the property and released the bird. It took a few moments for the bird to fly away. The emotion from the small group was palpable. For more information on injured animals, call Cansler at 1-909-790-1010.

