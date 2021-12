SHEDDING A TIER - The path to equity partnership in Big Law has, at many firms, grown longer and more harrowing than ever. But there’s also evidence to suggest that fewer young lawyers are looking to go down that path in the first place. Now, before we go too far here, let’s be clear: plenty of young lawyers still aspire to “make partner” in the traditional sense. They want an equity stake in the firm and all the decision-making power (and responsibility) that comes along with that. (Side note: if you’re one of those young lawyers, you should check out our “How I Made Partner” series for inspiration and advice that will assist you on your journey.) But, as we explore in this week’s Law.com Trendspotter column, the equity tier is no longer the desired destination for an increasing number of associates. The good news, however, is that there are plenty alternative career paths for those attorneys, often within their existing firms. In fact, there are even some avenues beginning to open up for those lawyers who actually do aspire to become equity partners but are not interested in sacrificing every other aspect of their lives to do it. I’m interested to hear what you think: Should large firms be finding ways to foster the careers of attorneys who don’t aspire to be equity partners? What about those who do, but are unwilling to give up their work-life balance? Let me know at [email protected].

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO