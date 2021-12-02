CWhat’s Prestige Care is Looking for with New Recruits

Village Green Alzheimer’s Care Home is readying to open in February at 3149 Medical Center Drive, McKinney. Village Green provides a home environment that allows residents to live with dignity, respect, freedom and choice, a spokesperson said. The community serves seniors with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other memory impairments. Amenities include open common areas, family-style dining with care partners and team members, private suites, a courtyard, a patio area and a walking path. Additionally, the community offers home-cooked meals, security cameras, in-house laundry and housekeeping services, 24-7 trained staff, and customized social and recreational programs for residents. 936-355-9608. www.villagegreenalzheimerscare.com/alzheimers-care-home-mckinney.
