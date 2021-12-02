CWhat’s Prestige Care is Looking for with New Recruits

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pop-up party in celebration of a new Harlem-themed streaming series is highlighting Black women-owned businesses throughout the community. The entrepreneurs are recovering from the effects of pandemic with help from a variety of supporters. At the “Harlem Ever After” event, beautiful booths highlighted a shining array of luxury products, made by women locally in Harlem. “This is an opportunity that shows, the things Black women create are for everyone,” said Jessica Spaulding, who owns Harlem Chocolate Factory. Spaulding’s creations are one-of-a-kind, blending flavor and flair. “I grew up going to chocolate shows my whole life and never seeing anything that reflected...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO