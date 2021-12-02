ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans clash over government shutdown strategy

By Alexander Bolton, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – Senate Republicans on Wednesday battled over a proposal floated by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) to block a short-term government funding deal unless they get a vote on an amendment to stop the Biden administration from implementing its vaccine mandate for large employers.

Republican lawmakers described the meeting as contentious as Lee and Marshall refused to back down from their threat to drag out consideration of the government funding bill to use as leverage to get Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to agree to a vote on their amendment.

“There was a robust discussion,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) after the weekly GOP Steering Committee lunch, noting that Lee didn’t back down despite pushback from the GOP conference. “It was a lively discussion.”

“He was not relenting and looks like he thinks that possibly Schumer would accommodate a vote on it,” Braun said of Lee’s argument to the caucus that Republicans could pressure Democrats to take a tough vote to defund Biden’s vaccine mandate.

McCarthy pleads with Republicans to stop infighting: ‘Congress is not junior high’

But many Senate Republicans are skeptical of the idea. They fear that they could get blamed for a shutdown if things spiral out of control and point out that in any case the Senate will be voting next week on a resolution to nullify Biden’s employer vaccine mandate under the Congressional Review Act.

“There was not full agreement, that’s for sure,” said Senate Republican Policy Committee Chairman Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) after the lunch.

“I think shutdowns almost never work out very well,” he added.

Marshall said after the lunch that he will insist on a vote on an amendment to defund Biden’s mandate set at a 50-vote threshold before agreeing to speed up the procedural time for considering the stop-gap government funding measure.

“It would have to be 50,” he said, adding that he would not accept an amendment set at a 60-vote threshold.

Bidens to attend Kennedy Center Honors following Trumps’ absence

“This should be about, ‘Is Sen. Schumer willing to shut down the economy over this?’” he said. “This is a chance to correct a wrong. We can correct the wrong which was that the mandate [was] not necessary.”

But Braun and other Republicans say forcing a showdown over the vaccine by threatening a short government shutdown isn’t necessary or practical because the Senate is guaranteed to vote next week on a resolution that requires only 50 votes to nullify Biden’s mandate under the Congressional Review Act.

“My point is we’re going to get the vote on CRA next week anyway with none of the political collateral damage,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Related
New York Post

Manchin will vote with Senate GOPers to scrap Biden’s biz vax mandate

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Thursday that he would join all 50 of his Republican colleagues in backing a resolution challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private business. “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine mandate on private businesses,” Manchin said in a statement. “That’s why...
The Independent

Time is no ally as Dems strain to finish Biden's $2T bill

If President Joe Biden s $2 trillion social and environment package was a Broadway show, its seven months on Congress stage could qualify it as a hit. But lawmaking isn't show business, and many Democrats worry that with the curtain falling soon on 2021, time is not their friend.Each passing day threatens to push final action into 2022, an election year when control of Congress will be at stake and lawmakers seeking reelection will become ever more wary of casting tough votes.Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to end his party's disagreements and finally squeeze the bill...
Marietta Daily Journal

Senate clears stopgap government spending, averting shutdown

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday night averted a U.S. government shutdown and passed a stopgap spending measure, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The 69-28 vote followed a day of negotiations between Senate leaders and a group of conservative Republicans who demanded a vote on an amendment blocking Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates in exchange for speeding past procedural hurdles that threatened a governmentwide closure early Saturday.
WSET

Virginia senator weighs in on potential government shutdown

WASHINGTON (WSET) — The federal government faces the threat of shutting down Friday at midnight, despite an agreement to extend funding into February. A group of Republican senators are standing by their threats to delay the process over President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Senate rules governing procedure say all 100...
The Fiscal Times

Shutdown Threat From GOP Senators Hangs Over Deal to Keep Government Open

Taking a big step to avoid a looming government shutdown, Congressional leaders on Thursday announced that they have reached an agreement on a stopgap bill that would fund a variety of federal operations through mid-February. The House passed the continuing resolution that emerged from the agreement in a 221-212 vote late in the afternoon, with just one Republican crossing party lines to support the measure.
Daily Mail

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will join his 50 GOP colleagues backing a resolution challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he intends to cross the aisle and join his Republican counterparts in a challenge to President Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses. A vote is expected next week in the Senate on a 'resolution of disapproval' of the Biden administration's rule that requires businesses...
