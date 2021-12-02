ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

NC emergency communications center workers get 12.5% pay raise

By Cheyenne Pagan
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ncNF_0dBh5yKe00

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners recently approved a 12.5% pay increase for employees at the Emergency Communications Center.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

They hope this will help with the current staffing shortage they’re experiencing. They say they are currently short by about 8-10 positions.

“We decided that a 12-and-a-half percent raise would work because it makes us competitive with the surrounding areas,” said Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea.

The increase was approved on November 15. It went into effect on November 20. The salary difference of 12.5% makes a significant difference in salaries, with some positions jumping from about $33,000 per year to about $37,000 per year.

“We really need this to boost up our employment there in order to be able to answer 911 calls and be able to, for our Public Safety’s safety as well,” said Rea.

Back in September, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck went before the Carteret County Board of Commissioners asking for a similar pay raise for the employees at the sheriff’s office. His request was approved.

“What the commissioners have done over the past couple months, with providing additional salaries to my office, and providing salary increases to those who are working in the communication center is really a big boost for what we’ve been able to do,” said Buck.

Rea said that the 911 operator’s job is extremely crucial to the entire system. He said this will also help out the current employees because they will be able to take time when they need to as well as keeping morale up.

“As far as an emergency system. They are first responders, so they are the ones that received the call to dispatch, any law enforcement, fire or EMS. It also gives safety to the citizens of Carteret County, and allows them to feel safe knowing that the 911 system is there,” said Rea.

You can find out more information about the open positions here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

‘Project Thunderbird’: Should Guilford County spend $2 million to help draw an airplane manufacturer to Piedmont Triad International airport?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing for proposed incentives for an infrastructure project at Piedmont Triad International Airport that could be another step to lure an airplane manufacturer to Greensboro. The so-called “Project Thunderbird” emerged this week when the General Assembly approved $106.75 million in […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carteret County, NC
Government
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
Carteret County, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy