Back in September, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that while Apple's App Store is not a monopoly and that its success is not illegal, Apple did have to allow developers to link to in-app payment platforms outside of the App Store. As you know, Apple demands that apps its lists in the App Store must go through Apple's in-app payment platform which gives the tech company a 15% to 30% cut of the revenue.

