With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this week, perhaps more than any other point in the year, is a time where we examine our own families, where we came from, and how the structures that were put in place decades ago forcefully shape our existence. We all have something to say about that, and The Centaurettes are no exception, as the St. Louis pastel punk trio deliver a snarling new tune called “Trust Fund Tree” that aims to shake the very foundations on which we were raised. Some might freak out over the sudden loss of footing, while for others, a more solid ground awaits.

