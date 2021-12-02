ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Some victims of former New York gynecologist Robert Hadden reach $71.5 million settlement

Wrcbtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of women who say they were sexually abused by former gynecologist Robert Hadden reached a settlement with the hospital system that employed him that will allow them to seek money from a $71.5 million victims' compensation fund. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital reached the...

www.wrcbtv.com

NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
