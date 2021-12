November 30th marks the deadline for all 30 MLB organizations to decide whether or not to tender a contract to players that are under team control, most notably arbitration eligible players. By the end of the day, teams have to decide whether or not a player under the arbitration process is worth keeping around at a raise or elect to non-tender them. Non-tendered players become free agents, eligible to sign with whomever they want.

