90% of Allegheny County employees comply with vaccine mandate; 2 sheriff’s employees suspended without pay

More than 90% of Allegheny County’s 5,000 executive-branch employees showed proof of getting vaccinated against covid-19 by Wednesday — the deadline to do so or risk being fired, county officials report.

Just two of more than 200 employees with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office — an independent entity — still refuse to be vaccinated, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

One of those facing possible termination is a sheriff’s deputy, the other a civilian support staffer. Both were suspended without pay, effective immediately, Kraus said.

“We had maybe six more people that changed their mind in the last minute — and we granted them an extension as long as they got their first shot by today,” Kraus said by phone shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. “In the interest of public health and workplace safety, we want to encourage people to get vaccinated.

”We knew there were some holdouts and people who had strong feelings, but just two employees out of 204 — we’re satisfied with that.”

It’s unclear precisely how many branch employees missed the deadline or whether they have been granted extensions or legally permissible medical or religious exemptions.

“I’ve been very proud of the fact that throughout this pandemic, the folks who work in county government have really stepped up,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. “The overwhelming majority of our employees are vaccinated at this point. They’ve protected themselves, their coworkers, their families and friends and the residents of this county by their action.”

County spokeswoman Amie Downs said she could not yet provide details on the fate of employees who failed to comply with the mandate. Health and human resources officials are cooperating on the next steps.

“We’re communicating directly with our employees,” Downs said.

Fitzgerald first announced in August that new county hires would be required to show proof of vaccination, and current employees were offered a monetary incentive to get their shots.

In late September, Fitzgerald said that all branch employees had until Dec. 1 to provide proof that they’ve received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot or both doses of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Employees did not have to be two weeks out from completing their vaccination regimen but had to provide proof they have received the required doses.

Earlier this month, Fitzgerald went further by urging all private businesses countywide to require employees be vaccinated by the start of next year.

“Jan. 1 will be a year since these vaccines have been available,” Fitzgerald said. “We know how safe they are, we know how effective they are, and we know how they’ve stopped the spread of this deadly disease.”

Neither Fitzgerald nor the county’s health director, Dr. Debra Bogen, can force private businesses to require employee vaccination, but individual employers can enact such a requirement.

Last week, a federal judge denied a request for a preliminary injunction by unions representing Allegheny County Jail corrections officers and county police officers objecting to the county’s vaccination policy. The unions sought an injunction to halt the mandate, which would have allowed them to take the issue up before the labor board as a subject of collective bargaining.

The judge found that the union failed to show a likelihood of success on the merits of the issue or that their members would suffer irreparable harm.

The policy still is being challenged at the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board but will likely be a lengthy process.

Based on the state’s online dashboard, 754,152 county residents have been vaccinated, another 118,161 have been partially vaccinated and 207,145 residents have received boosters.

“Vaccination and boosters remain paramount in protecting against covid, including any new variants,” county health officials said in a statement.