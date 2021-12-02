ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico president reaches midterm with high approval rating

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ Associated Press
 4 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador held a massive rally in Mexico City Wednesday to mark the midway point in his six-year term with polls showing that about two-thirds of Mexicans approve of the job he is doing. López Obrador’s masterful use of televised news...

klif.com

Stay In Mexico Is Again US Policy

Washington (WBAP/KLIF) – Would-be immigrants trying to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings. The Biden administration announced Thursday it will reinstate the Trump-era policy, and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. That paves the way for returns to Mexico beginning next week. President Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit filed by Texas and Missouri forced him to put it back into effect, subject to Mexico’s acceptance. Mexico agreed, saying it’s committed to migrant rights and safe migration.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Mexico, US announce plan for aid to Central America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced a joint plan with the United States Wednesday to send development and agricultural aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, to stem the wave of migration from those Central American countries. Mexico had long sought a U.S. commitment to fund President Andrés Manuel López...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Ap#Mexicans
NEWS10 ABC

Mexican president decrees automatic approval for projects

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a broad decree Monday requiring all federal agencies to give automatic approval for any public works project the government deems to be “in the national interest” or to “involve national security.”. The decree published Monday sidesteps...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Mexico president defends move to shield megaprojects

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday defended his government's move to speed up approval of major infrastructure projects considered vital to national security. A decree published in the Official Gazette on Monday said that provisional authorization for public works in areas such as energy, tourism and transport must be issued within five business days. Such infrastructure projects are in the "public interest" and part of "national security," it said. Lopez Obrador has championed several megaprojects such a new Mexico City airport and his "Maya Train" that will link Caribbean resorts with ancient archaeological sites.
U.S. POLITICS
kurv.com

U.S., Mexico Reach Deal On Asylum Seekers

The U.S. and Mexico are announcing a deal that would reinstate a Trump-era border policy. It forces asylum seekers to remain in Mexico until they get court dates in the U.S. The Biden administration suspended the program, but that decision was overturned by a federal court. The policy affects several...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
