ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Shelby’s Destroyer Disc Blaster Is High-Powered, Tactical, & Way Too Fun

By Adam Santa Maria
hiconsumption.com
 5 days ago

While it’s true that adults have more autonomy and resources than children, nobody can argue that kids have way more fun. How could they not? They have all the best stuff! Kids spend all of their childhoods playing with toys designed by adults who wished they had them when they were...

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Digital Laser-Powered Blaster Toys

The Nerf Laser Strike Two-Player Laser Tag Set is being offered by the brand as a departure from its usual foam dart blasters that will provide players with a way to partake in a battle without the need for ammo. The set comes with two laser blasters that are capable...
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

Hennessey’s Deep Space EV Concept Is a 2,400-HP Rocket on 6 Wheels

We’re very outspoken about our love of aftermarket tuners. The builds they come up with are forged in a crucible of limitless thinking, unbridled creativity, and a ravenous pursuit of innovation. Simply put, they make great cars even greater. One particular standout in the space is Hennessey, a Texas-based tuner that put the world on notice when they made their jaw-droppingly awesome Venom 5. Fresh off the heels of their first hypercar’s success, Hennessey Special Vehicles is planning to make their most ambitious hypercar yet, the mysteriously code-named Project Deep Space.
CARS
The Gadgeteer

LEGO isn’t just for fun, it’s home decor too!

NEWS – How do you bring your love of LEGO to your whole house instead of just displaying some awesome models on a shelf? You use LEGO storage boxes, shelves, and even wall hangers! The Danish company Room Copenhagen has partnered with LEGO to offer some wooden LEGO branded storage boxes, wall shelves, wall hangers, and more. These LEGO brick-inspired oak accessories are available in dark or natural stains and will be available on the Room Copenhagen Amazon store at some point soon. If you can’t wait for them to become available, the Amazon shop has plastic versions in a variety of colors and two sizes that are priced starting at $39.08.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Adult-Targeted Foam Disc Blasters

The Shelby Destroyer disc blaster is an adult-friendly toy for kids-at-heart in search of a way to partake in battles with friends, family or colleagues in a powerful manner. The toy blaster is powered by a lithium battery pack that delivers energy to the 11.1V engine that is designed to shoot the brand's proprietary discs. The discs will be shot at a rate of 120-feet-per-second with accuracy up to 80-feet away, while still keeping a focus on safety thanks to the soft design of the ammo.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Blaster#Design#Destroyer#Laser
hiconsumption.com

Tesla Just Released a Kid-Friendly Version of the Cyberquad ATV

A Model S appearing in every other driveway down your street is not a mere coincidence — Tesla has been the talk of the neighborhood for years now. Of all the zany, high-end gadgets that Elon Musk has managed to pump out as he sits at the helm of the now-Austin-based manufacturer, their latest development is debatably the most intriguing to date. Introducing the Cyberquad for Kids, a scaled-down version of the brand’s forthcoming Cybertruck-inspired ATV suitable for anyone over the age of eight and under 150 pounds.
CARS
Robb Report

This Ferrari-Inspired 88-Foot Yacht Concept Has a Garage for Parking Your Prancing Horse

A superyacht inspired by a supercar is nothing new. In fact, earlier this year, Tecnomar and Lamborghini released a 63-footer replete with the Raging Bull’s DNA. But Lazzarini has just rolled out a concept that takes cues from Ferrari’s four-wheelers—and it’s worth taking notice of. Meet the GranTurismo Mediterranea, or GTM for short, a sporty new 88-footer that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s fast touring cars. The hull is finished in what looks like a riff on Ferrari’s recognizable Rosso Corsa red, while the superstructure is crafted from light carbon fiber that is also favored by the automaker. It’s even...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SPY

The Awesome Third-Gen Apple AirPods Are On Sale for the Holidays

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but you wouldn’t know it from these AirPods Deals. The latest round of holiday deals even include the brand new Third-Generation AirPods, which have gotten their first-ever price drop. Below, we’ve got all the details on these latest deals, as well as where you can find the lowest prices on AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Headphones. Don’t browse...
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

Kosynier’s Electric Bikes Pay Homage To Pre-Depression Era Motorcycles

Polish brothers Marcin and Michał Bielawski grew up with an immense passion for antique cars and motorcycles, and it’s this love for vintage vehicles that would ultimately prompt the pair to found their own yesteryear-inspired bike company known as Kosynier Manufacture, which has just unveiled its first two head-turning models.
BICYCLES
ComicBook

Nerf's First Minecraft Blasters Are On Sale Now

Following a successful partnership with Fortnite, Nerf has set its sights on another huge video game franchise – Minecraft. Indeed, a new line of real-life blasters inspired by items found in Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons have launched, and we have all of the details right here. The first wave of...
VIDEO GAMES
hiconsumption.com

LEGO’s Wooden Furniture Collection Will Turn You Into a Homebuilder

LEGO is no stranger to the concept of home décor, as their beloved builds have ultimately become a form of interior design for countless collectors. Having collaborated with Ikea on a set of kid-friendly storage spaces in the past, the Danish toy house has taken a more robust approach in their latest home effort, working alongside Room Copenhagen on their LEGO Home Wooden Collection.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hiconsumption.com

Roofnest’s Condor Overland Rooftop Tent Is the “Toughest on the Market”

Over the past few years since their inception, the Boulder-bred brand Roofnest has become prominent in their space — and it’s a very particular space. Having delivered on incredibly-crafted rooftop tents since 2016, they’ve developed yet another grandiose offering for all those looking to get a little rugged out on the open road. Introducing their Condor Overland, the “toughest rooftop tent on the market” that’s made entirely out of aluminum and is capable of popping up in a minute’s time.
BOULDER, CO
waytoomany.games

Too Many Bones is Too Much Fun

Too Many Bones, published by Chip Theory Games, originally came out in 2017, but has consistently released new content that expands on its already massive experience. This was one of my Grail Games until I got my hands on it about a year ago and have been slowly gathering all of the expansions like the little dice hoarder I am. As much is I enjoy Too Many Bones, it has sat on my review backburner for quite some time in favor of newer releases. With the expansion Too Many Bones: Unbreakable crowdfunding campaign that just wrapped up on Gamefound, there’s no better time to finally discuss the game. However, for the purpose of this article, we’ll only be talking about the base game. We’ll publish a follow up article in the weeks to come that goes into detail about all of the extra characters and their abilities.
RETAIL
hiconsumption.com

Opinel Debuts a Limited No.08 Knife with Semi-Fossilized Wood Handles

Originally founded in 1890 in Savoie, France, Opinel is now a world-renowned knife brand that’s grown from a small one-man operation into a global powerhouse that now produces more than 15,000,000 blades annually. The company’s best-selling and most iconic offering is undoubtedly its famed No.08 folding knife, which has been produced in an enormous number of variants and special-edition versions, the latest of which is the new Opinel No.08 Arizona Ironwood Handle knife.
LIFESTYLE
hiconsumption.com

Triton’s Lounge-Style Submersible Is Built for Underwater Entertainment

Adventure is surely one thing you’ll find near the ocean floor, but what about a private cocktail party? In all sincerity, the nautical design masterminds over at Triton have developed a submersible to make this wildly luxurious dream a reality. Introducing the 660 AVA, a submersible tailored to your most lavish needs, be it a private dinner or a wedding.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
hiconsumption.com

Graft’s 110lb Electric Dirtbike Packs As Much Torque As a Porsche 911

Based in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Graft is an all-new EV upstart specializing in the off-road powersports market. Founded by American-born engineer and gearhead Azizi Tucker, the fledgling Taiwanese firm has just revealed its first lineup of vehicles, and alongside an electron and proton-powered ATV and UTV, the company has also pulled the cover off of an ultra-lightweight and high-performance electric motorcycle known as the Graft EO.12.
CARS
hiconsumption.com

Norton Stuns with a V4SV Superbike-Based Cafe Racer Prototype

Last month revived legendary British marque Norton pulled the cover off of its new V4SV Superbike model – the firm’s first novel model since recently going under new management and opening a new global headquarters. Fast forward to today and the famed UK firm has now revealed a naked cafe racer model based on the new V4SV platform.
CARS
hiconsumption.com

The 10 Best Cold-Weather Gifts

Gearing up for the winter season is often easier said than done. While it isn’t all that difficult to assemble an ensemble to keep you warm, it can be tricky to do so while maintaining a sense of style. Luckily, there are plenty of fashion-forward thinkers working at some of today’s best garment and gear brands who have meticulously engineered items to help wearers ward off the cold, and look good while doing it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hiconsumption.com

re-engauge’s Alarm Clocks Are Made from Vintage Cars’ Instrument Clusters

Founded in 2020, re-engauge is a Polish company that specializes in turning vintage automotive instrument clusters from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s into beautifully-crafted alarm clocks. The latest of these items is re-engauge’s Munich model, an analog quartz clock with backlit dials taken from a BMW 2002. Despite their unmistakably...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy