White Christmas forecast 2021

At the White House, the joy is in the details. We are directed to revel in the tiny things. When the holiday decorations were unveiled Monday morning, that enormous Fraser fir in the Blue Room attracted most of the attention. It’s the official White House Christmas tree and it’s the one that arrives with great fanfare by horse-drawn wagon for the first lady to inspect and marvel over. And, just as it is every holiday season, this year’s tree is magnificent. In keeping with the theme of “Gifts From the Heart,” it’s decorated with peace doves, along with gilded banners embossed with the names of all the states and territories, along with the District of Columbia.

6 DAYS AGO