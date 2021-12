If there's any baseball player in the world who has "The Force," it would be the LA Angels two-way superstar, Shohei Ohtani. The 2021 AL Most Valuable Player was just that, and had what is being considered as the best season in MLB history. Hitting .257/.372/.592 (.965 OPS) with 26 stolen bases, 46 home runs, 100 RBI, and 103 R at the plate, he was masterful offensively. Couple that with his 9-2 record on the mound in 23 starts that yielded a 3.18 ERA and 141 ERA+, and calling this year the best season for a player in history makes sense.

