The 2021 Town of Taos Christmas Season officially kicks off with the lighting of our Town Christmas tree on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 6:00pm at the Historic Taos Plaza. Join Mayor Dan Barrone, our Town Council and the wonderful community of Taos as we turn on the tree in the Historic Taos Plaza! Once again, we will honor our beautiful living tree from our local forest donated by Mayor Barrone and family in partnership with the Carson National Forest as they place it on the Plaza.

TAOS, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO