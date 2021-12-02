Record warmth in the forecast for Thursday, then turning cooler for the weekend.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida. The showers will be on and off through the morning then another round of rain is expected Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be warming up to the low 80s Monday afternoon despite the clouds and rain. The showers end his evening and drier weather is expected for Tuesday and the rest of the week. (CBS4) At the same time, unseasonably warm and muggy conditions remain in the forecast all week with no cold fronts in sight. Each day will be warmer than the previous day. The warmest day is forecast to be on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and getting close to the record high temperature of 87 degrees. Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s each day this week. The warm pattern continues into the weekend.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO