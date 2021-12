Marcus Stroman is open to returning to the New York Mets, but that's apparently a one-way street. The free-agent starter replied to a fan on Twitter who asked him Friday to return to the Mets, stating that he'd "love to be back on the squad next year" and that he's proven he can pitch in the high-pressure market of Flushing. However, Stroman said "a source" told him the Mets' front office prefers other free-agent starters, later clarifying that he's his own source.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO