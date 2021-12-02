ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers agree to terms with free agent P Jacob Barnes

By W.G. Brady
 4 days ago
According to the Detroit Tigers, they have signed free agent RHP Jacob Barnes...

MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers projected to sign veteran outfielder

We know the Detroit Tigers are interested in signing a shortstop and a couple of veteran starting pitchers but Al Avila has also said the team could have their eye on a veteran outfielder. In a piece recently published on CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson predicts where he believes the top 20...
Jacob Barnes
FanSided

Two Possible Detroit Tigers Targets Signing Soon?

As the Hot Stove heats up, the rumors start to sizzle. Contender November has covered several players that the Detroit Tigers could sign in free agency, and two of whom are rumored to be signing deals prior to December 1st. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Corey Seager and Marcus Semien could find new homes sooner rather than later. As Passan notes below, the league is expected to go into lockout on December first until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is reached.
MLive.com

Former Tigers first-round pitcher signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

Beau Burrows is headed to Los Angeles. The 2015 first-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday evening that he has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will likely include a Spring Training invitation in March of 2022. Burrow...
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa may lose interest from 1 team for key reason

There appears to be plenty of interest in free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, but another team may be hesitant to pursue him for one major reason. Correa is expected to seek upwards of $300 million in free agency, and that price tag is proving to be a bit much for some teams. That includes the Detroit Tigers, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The Tigers “love” Correa but are reluctant to offer that sort of contract due to their array of needs.
CBS Sports

MLB free agent tracker: Latest hot stove updates as Cubs land Marcus Stroman; Javier Báez heads to Tigers

Major League Baseball has seen a free agency surge ahead of a likely lockout. Multiple big-name free agents have inked deals since Friday with business expected to be ground to a halt Wednesday night, when the current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET. Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez and Marcus Semien are among the free agents who found new homes in the last few days.
MLive.com

Tigers cut ties with Matthew Boyd, but choose to bring back 8 other players

The Detroit Tigers declined to offer a 2022 contract to Matthew Boyd, making the veteran left-handed pitcher a free agent for the first time in his career. Tuesday night was the deadline for Major League clubs to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Players like Boyd are said to be “non-tendered” and are free to sign with any team.
FanSided

Tigers make big splash at shortstop, but it’s not Carlos Correa

The Detroit Tigers have signed former Chicago Cubs and New York Mets infielder Javy Baez, who is expected to play shortstop in MoTown. Baez slid all over the infield in Queens, in part because the Mets already had a high-caliber shortstop in $300 million man Francisco Lindor. Per numerous reports,...
bleachernation.com

Just When I Thought I Was Out, Ken Rosenthal Pulls Me Back in

When the offseason began, the two teams most often connected to the elite free agent shortstop class were the Rangers and Tigers. And together, they’ve already signed three of the top five guys (Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to Texas, Javy Báez to Detroit). That leaves Carlos Correa and Trevor Story still without homes, with the most obvious landing spots melting away.
UPI News

All-Star shortstop Javier Baez agrees to 6-year, $140M deal with Detroit Tigers

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers have reached an agreement on a multiyear contract with former Chicago Cubs and New York Mets star shortstop Javier Baez. League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and The Athletic on Tuesday that Baez is signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the Tigers. According to the outlets, the pact also includes an opt-out clause after the second season.
MLive.com

Tigers sign 2 veteran pitchers to minor-league deals

The Detroit Tigers have signed veteran right-handed reliever Jacob Barnes to a minor-league contract and invited him to spring training. Barnes, 31, pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in 2021, posting a 6.28 ERA in 28 2/3 innings. He struck out 33 and walked 11. The...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers fans are going to LOVE what AJ Hinch just said about SS Javier Baez [Video]

The Detroit Tigers needed a shortstop and now they have one as the team made it official on Wednesday that they have signed Javier Baez. Many Tigers fans are upset that the team did not pony up and pay what will likely be well over $30 million per season for Carlos Correa but following Wednesday’s announcement about Baez, manager AJ Hinch said some things that should put some people at ease.
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Corey Seager to Yankees or Dodgers? Carlos Correa to Tigers or Rangers? Free-agent shortstop predictions

The Yankees are hot for Corey Seager. No wait, they’re showing more interest in Marcus Semien. Check that, Semien wants too much money, so signing Trevor Story short-term is the new best option. No, no, no, the Yankees may just spend big this offseason on Aaron Judge and bring in Andrelton Simmons as a 2022 stopgap shortstop until Derek Jeter-second coming Anthony Volpe and/or Oswald Peraza are big-league ready in 2023 or 2024.
MLB Trade Rumors

Free agent Javier Baez, Tigers have had recent contract talks

Free-agent shortstop Javier Baez and the Tigers have discussed a contract within the past few days, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports (via Twitter). ESPN’s Buster Olney adds that the Tigers are currently “focused” on Baez after previously talking to both Carlos Correa and Marcus Semien. It’s not the first time the...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

