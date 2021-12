Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT WarGames Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. – The WWE NXT WarGames Pre-show opens up with Sam Roberts and McKenzie Mitchell welcoming us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. They’re standing at the entrance-way, and not the traditional panel setting. Roberts and Mitchell go over tonight’s card. We see backstage footage of Team Old School reacting to their WarGames advantage last week. We also see footage from earlier today with Andre Chase offering to help Team New School, but they’re not interested. It looks like NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will be starting for their team.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO