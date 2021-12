CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday is World AIDS Day. On Wednesday morning, the city of Chicago gave us an early look at the new garden dedicated to those fighting HIV and AIDS. The two-and-a-half acre garden is at Lake Shore Drive and Belmont at an area nicknamed the Belmont Rocks. It’s a special place for the LGBT community. The garden honors those battling AIDS today and pays tribute to the early days in the fight against HIV. “This garden is not only for reflection, but it is for education. And there is a community garden component to make sure the community is embedded in...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO