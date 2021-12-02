ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battles Over Abortion Access Playing Out Nationwide

By Newsy Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Thursday in Texas, the window for a woman to buy pills that induce termination of pregnancy will narrow — a change in the law supporters hail as another step in outlawing abortion altogether. Critics say...

Axios

Abortions could require 200-mile trips if Roe is overturned

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the average American could have to travel around 125 miles to reach the nearest abortion provider, compared to the current average of 25 miles, according to the Myers Abortion Facility database. State of play: 12 states will immediately restrict abortion if Roe...
The Associated Press

Religious abortion rights supporters fight for access

On the day the Supreme Court hears arguments in a Mississippi abortion ban case, Sheila Katz plans to be at a nearby church. It is where the Jewish organization she leads is helping to host a morning interfaith service in support of abortion rights. That gathering, and a planned rally outside the court, are among the ways the National Council of Jewish Women and like-minded faith groups are challenging the erosion of abortion access in the U.S.
spectrumnews1.com

Preview of 'a post-Roe world' in Texas over abortion access

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas offers a glimpse in real time of what would be a striking new national landscape if the Supreme Court drastically curtails abortion rights: GOP-led states allowing almost no access to abortion, and women traveling hundreds of miles to end their pregnancies. No longer a distant...
Houston Chronicle

Nationwide abortion debate increases attention paid to state-level elections

Activists and local lawmakers in both parties are rapidly preparing for the Supreme Court to curtail federally guaranteed abortion rights in coming months, launching strategies for imposing new restrictions and protections in anticipation of the moment when individual states would have greater power to determine the future of reproductive laws in America.
CBS Denver

Coloradans Protest Both Sides Of National Abortion Rights Argument In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans attended a pro-abortion rally on Saturday hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver. Organizers said this is a way for them to defend Roe vs. Wade, which is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that provides a constitutional right to abortion. (credit: CBS) The Supreme Court continues to hear arguments on a historic Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, possibly overturning Roe vs. Wade. “As a person who owns a uterus, I feel obligated to be out here,” said Sidney Fisk, one of those marching. “Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.“ (credit:...
WDTN

State-by-state abortion rights battle looming

As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense.
KQED

Abortion Access Limited for Many Living in Rural California

As Abortion Case is Heard in Supreme Court, Access is Still Limited for Many Californians. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion. Here in California, abortion laws are among the most progressive in the country. But that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to get an abortion here, especially if you live in a rural area.
Boston

Maura Healey speaks out over Mississippi abortion case

“No matter what the court rules, I’m always going to stand up for abortion access.”. Just hours after oral arguments on the Mississippi abortion case took place in the Supreme Court Wednesday, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey expressed her concerns on arguments made in the case that could potentially repeal the 50-year standing statute of Roe v. Wade and change abortion rights laws across the country.
KQED

The Dobbs Arguments and Abortion Access in California

As the Supreme Court weighs a challenge to abortion rights established in the Roe v. Wade decision, Scott and Marisa talk to Katie Orr about the landscape of abortion access in California. Then, Jodi Hicks, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California joins to discuss the oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson and the case's potential impact on California and the 2022 midterms.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Cori Bush Urges Biden Admin to Protect Missouri Abortion Access

As the U.S. Supreme Court wrestles with a case that will affect the future of abortion access nationwide, Missouri Representative Cori Bush is urging the Biden administration to enforce Medicaid law in order to assist Planned Parenthood's patients in Missouri. Bush's plea comes as Republican lawmakers in Missouri are increasingly...
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
