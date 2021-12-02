How Much Is a Tesla? Price Breakdown by Model

There are few people who haven’t heard of Tesla, one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers. Each person has their own reason for wanting to own one, from reducing their carbon footprint to having a status symbol. But how much does a new Tesla car cost? Can anyone afford one or is this luxury vehicle reserved only for the wealthy? A comparison of how much new Teslas cost at full price, at the time of writing, can be found at the end of this article.

How Much Is a Tesla Model S?

The Model S is the most well-known Tesla model, and is priced atat $94, 990. The Model S Plaid will cost you $129,990. It was the first mass-production model, replacing the roadster as Tesla’s flagship vehicle in 2012.

The most basic version of the Model S is still one of the fastest models available for purchase right now. The Model S Plaid is the fastest Tesla vehicle available for purchase today with a top speed of 200 mph and acceleration of 0 to 60 in 1.99 seconds, compared to the basic version’s maximum speed of 155 mph and acceleration of 0 to 60 in 3.1 seconds. This extra kick of speed is one of the reasons for the higher price tag.

At Tesla, Plaid refers to the tri motor set-up. Everything else, except the Model 3, is dual motor. Both versions of the Model S have all-wheel drive, five seats and 28 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

How Much Is a Tesla Model 3?

The Model 3 is the most affordable of the Tesla vehicles available. How much is the cheapest Tesla? The rear-wheel-drive version of the Tesla Model 3 is $44,990 but comes with only one motor. This version will get you an estimated 272 miles on a full charge. It has 5 seats and 23 cubic feet of storage.

The long-range Model 3 has the same amount of seating and storage but comes with a dual motor. This bump in range will cost an additional $6,000 for a price of $50,990. It goes a little further for an estimated 358 miles on a full charge, but you also get all-wheel drive. That’s a bonus if you deal with snow.

The performance version of the Model 3 is the most expensive at $58,990. The added cost doesn’t get you any more miles. In fact, you lose a few with the maximum range being 315 miles. What you lose in range, you gain in acceleration and maximum speed.

How Much Is a Tesla Model X?

If you need more storage space or seating, then you might want to look into the Model X. Both the Model X and Model X Plaid offer seven seats and 88 cubic feet of storage.

The Model X is the only one where the more expensive version isn’t really worth it unless you really want to get up to 60 mph quickly. The Model X is $104,990 while the Model X Plaid is $119,990. While the Model X Plaid has a top speed that’s eight mph faster than the regular Model X — and gets there in two and a half seconds instead of 2.8 — its range is also 15 miles less.

For only $10,000 more you can get the fastest Tesla, the Model S Plaid. If you want to go as fast as you can with as much stuff as you can, then the Model X Plaid is the right choice.

How Much Is a Tesla Model Y?

The Model Y is an option in between a Model S and a Model X, but cheaper than both.

There is no basic Model Y, only long-range and performance models. The long-range version has 7 seats, 76 cubic feet of storage, and an estimated maximum of 330 miles on a full charge. This has the lowest top speed of the Teslas available, but it’s still 135 mph. It also has a friendlier price at $58,990.

The performance version of the Model Y only has 5 seats but still has 76 cubic feet of storage. This one is not for long road trips. You’ll be able to get to 60 mph in only 3.5 seconds and top out at 155 mph but the range is only an estimated 303 miles. The latter is the shortest range you can get out of a Tesla car. This particular version of the Model Y is not the fastest either but at only $63,990, it may be worth it if you have the need for speed on a budget.

How Much Is a Tesla Roadster?

The 2008 Tesla Roadster is the original. Not only the original electric supercar, but the first car Tesla ever released. At its unveiling in 2006, the Tesla Roadster’s base price was from $80,000 to $120,000. It could go from 0 to 60 mph in 4 seconds, while the new Roadster can get there in 1.9 seconds — and from 0 to 100 mph in 4.2 seconds.

The new Roadster costs $200,000 on the low end and $250,000 for the limited Founders Series version. It has a top speed of over 250 mph and the longest range of any of the Tesla vehicles, including the Semi, at 620 miles.

How Much Is a Tesla Cybertruck?

Tesla had a few hiccups when the Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019 and it looks like its release has been postponed once again. The only information available on Tesla’s site is that you can reserve one for only $100 and that more information will be available in 2022. The rear-wheel-drive single motor version is expected to be priced at $39,990 while the dual motor version could be priced at $49,990. There is even talk of a tri-motor to be priced at $69,990.

The Cybertruck is the most different from its traditional counterparts, with acceleration from 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds and features like 6 seats and a tailgate that turns into a ramp for easier loading and unloading. The tri-motor will be able to tow 14,000 pounds.

How Much Is a Tesla Semi?

The Tesla Semi has two options, one with a 300-mile range and one with a 500-mile range. They don’t have special names yet, though. Both will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 in 20 seconds with 80,000 lbs of cargo and stay at 60 mph on a 5% grade. The expected base price for the 300-mile range model is $150,000, while the 500-mile range is expected to cost $180,000.

Comparison of Tesla Car Prices

Here’s a comparison of Tesla car sticker prices, broken down by model. You can decide for yourself if you can join the club of Tesla owners.

Model Minimum Price Maximum Price Model S $94,990 $129,990 Model 3 $44,990 $58,990 Model X $58,990 $199,990 Model Y $104,990 $63,990 Roadster $200,000 $250,000 Cybertruck* $39,990 $69,990 Semi $150,000 $180,000

*Pricing information on the Cybertruck is not currently available on the Tesla site. It’s expected to be updated in 2022.

Good To Know Federal tax credits for buying Teslas have expired, but more may be coming. Some states still offer incentives though, including bonuses like parking discounts and carpool lane access. If you do purchase any electric vehicle, be sure not to lose out on those incentives.

Before deciding to buy a Tesla car, remember to take into consideration the additional $1200 destination fee, insurance costs and any taxes or fees for your state.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much Is a Tesla? Price Breakdown by Model