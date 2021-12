How must it have felt for Jim Harbaugh yesterday? As the fans tumbled from the stands and filled the field in the same manner that the late November Michigan snow had fallen from the sky, the weight of the monkey that has defined his tenure disappearing off his back must have been tangible somehow. Yet, Harbaugh eschewed all personal praise. Instead, he campaigned for Aidan Hutchinson’s candidacy for college football‘s biggest prize. And, his Heisman Trophy odds were duly slashed by oddsmakers following Week 13 as he’s officially on watch for the prestigious prize.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO