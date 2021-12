A controversial freeway widening project in Houston is taking a step forward after federal officials halted work on the project when Harris County sued the state, citing concerns about environmental impacts and displacement. As Dug Begley writes, "Giving the go-ahead to two parts of the $10 billion-plus project — work along Interstate 69 and at Texas 288 to rebuild where the three freeways converge near Third Ward — staves off the possibility of state officials removing all of the project’s funding from Texas’ 10-year highway plan and provides a glimmer of hope that officials locally, in Austin and Washington can find some common ground."

