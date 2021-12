We want to start today with a conversation that may be tough to hear but also important to listen to. It's inspired by last week's deadly shooting at a high school in Oxford Township, Mich. That was the 29th school shooting in the U.S. this year. That's according to Education Week. The suspect, a 15-year-old, is being charged as an adult for the deaths of four of his fellow students at the high school. Six other students and a teacher were also injured.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO