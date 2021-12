MASHANTUCKET — Gov. Ned Lamont took the stage before Connecticut’s restaurant industry Monday night in a casino ballroom nearly full for the first time since the arrival of COVID-19. He shut the hospitality industry down at 8 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in March 2020, putting most of its 160,000 employees out of work. Now, on a day when the state reported 5,000 new infections and COVID hospitalizations reached 500, Lamont was their guest.

